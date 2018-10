DirecTV Sunday Ticket costs $400 for the season, which is about double what NBA League Pass and MLB Extra Innings cost. Customers of the product rightfully expect it to be delivered glitch-free, especially at that price, and this week they’re disappointed:

Unreal @DIRECTVService still can’t fix my Sunday Ticket subscription so I stop seeing this message over the screen. pic.twitter.com/dSNq8e4cMz — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 28, 2018

When you have access to @DIRECTV ‘s #NFLSundayticket but it says you have to pay $50 for a game…. what is going on? pic.twitter.com/6WYI5Y47iC — Spooky Rack City Bitch (@__Hello__Kitty_) October 28, 2018

⁦@DIRECTV⁩ every week there is an issue with #sundayticket. All day no issue and then all the sudden. What’s up? pic.twitter.com/oOmVYeaaee — Bret Schobel (@stpilots98) October 28, 2018

Hey @DIRECTV why am I seeing this? I already have Sunday ticket! pic.twitter.com/yccBrj2gkv — Ron Creason (@RonSyl20) October 28, 2018

It goes on and on but you get the point. This is a massive embarrassment for DirecTV and they should have to provide restitution to their customers for this error.