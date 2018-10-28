Jameis Winston Benched Again, is He Done in Tampa Bay?

Jameis Winston had another dreadful afternoon, tossing four interceptions in less than three quarters in Cincinnati. He was mercifully benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick after an egregious pick-six.

Winston, after serving his three game suspension, has thrown 10 interceptions. He’s got eight of them in the last 11 quarters. Today’s debacle in Cincinnati wasn’t one of those where receivers dropped passes, or he got unlucky … they were really, really bad interceptions.

Jameis Winston: Color blind? On the take? This INT is mystifying. Like, bench-worthy pic.twitter.com/fVWnGxYAAx — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 28, 2018

That was the first one.

The pick-six is a high school interception where he didn’t read the defense.

Is this the end of Winston in Tampa? It certainly seems that way. If you look at his contract situation, the Bucs could decide that it’s time to clean house: Fire the GM, fire the coach, and move on from the QB. That would be a smart reset for Tampa Bay. There are some offensive pieces in place, but the defense is really terrible.

Tampa’s in the toughest division in the NFL, and this seems like a great time to just clean house and start over.