Mike Gundy Says Twitter Is For the Unemployed In Fart-Noise Filled Rant

When Mike Gundy hears the word, “Twitter,” the Oklahoma State Cowboys coach can’t help but make fart noises.

During a postgame press conference on Saturday, Gundy was asked about the outside noise surrounding his quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who was essential in Oklahoma State’s upset over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Heading into the game, however, Twitter and sports radio weren’t Cornelius’ biggest fan. Gundy, meanwhile, isn’t Twitter’s biggest fan — far from it.

“I don’t give a rat’s [expletive] about Twitter,” he said before making his first of two fart noises during the epic rant. “It’s a platform for people sitting at home drawing an unemployment check sitting in front of a keyboard.”

Then, more fart noises. There’s more. Here’s the whole answer.