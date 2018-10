There is a massive showdown going on right now between the Rams and the Packers in Los Angeles. However, the road team that traveled 2,113.6 miles has all the fans. So much so, the undefeated home team, was booed heading on to the field:

Large number of boos as Rams take the field for warm-ups at the Coliseum. Heavy Packers presence. Feels like a Chargers game — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 28, 2018

Yeah this already feels like a road “home game.” The crowd at the Coliseum booed the Rams and erupted in “Go Pack Go” when Aaron Rodgers ran out. He has a some kind of light knee brace on that left knee. #packers #rams #GBvsLAR — Lindsey Pallares WBAY (@lindseylares) October 28, 2018

Here are some shots of the invasion:

It looks like a Packers home game at the L.A. Coliseum pic.twitter.com/2UsprFxAqy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2018

Why is a @dallascowboys fan at a @packers @RamsNFL game? Must wanted to watch good teams play pic.twitter.com/Pnk1p9SVrX — Brett Holcomb (@BrettHolcomb8) October 28, 2018

Wild atmosphere at the Coliseum for kickoff. Lots of Packers fans, lots of Rams fans. pic.twitter.com/SGzTo9TCIs — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 28, 2018

LA Memorial Coliseum, aka Lambeau Field jr. pic.twitter.com/36aL1PeyM9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 28, 2018

Packers fans just wanted to show LA what a dedicated fan base looks like.