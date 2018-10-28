VIDEO: Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin Do Great Beaned Batter and Charged Mound TD Celebration

The Seahawks put up 21 points in the first half in Detroit, and when you’re rolling you get to have some fun. This TD celebration features Tyler Lockett drilling Doug Baldwin with a pitch, and Baldwin “charging the mound”. Very fun.
Joes vs. Pros Breakdown for NFL Week 8: Sharps Are Fading the Bengals
Check out the week 8 NFL “Sharp” gambling breakdown. 10-4 YTD.
REPORTS: Cavaliers Fire Ty Lue
Ty Lue is out.
Mike Gundy Says Twitter Is For the Unemployed In Fart-Noise Filled Rant
“It’s a platform for people sitting at home drawing an unemployment check sitting in front of a keyboard.”
2 DFS Stacks to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel Week 8
Roll with these 2 Week 8 DFS stacks in DraftKings or FanDuel
Tom Herman Tried To Fight Mike Gundy At End Of Oklahoma State, Texas Game
Herman lost his mind.
