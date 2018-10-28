USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin Do Great Beaned Batter and Charged Mound TD Celebration

VIDEO: Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin Do Great Beaned Batter and Charged Mound TD Celebration

Miscellany

VIDEO: Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin Do Great Beaned Batter and Charged Mound TD Celebration

The Seahawks put up 21 points in the first half in Detroit, and when you’re rolling you get to have some fun. This TD celebration features Tyler Lockett drilling Doug Baldwin with a pitch, and Baldwin “charging the mound”. Very fun.

, , Miscellany

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home