VIDEO: Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin Do Great Beaned Batter and Charged Mound TD Celebration

The Seahawks put up 21 points in the first half in Detroit, and when you’re rolling you get to have some fun. This TD celebration features Tyler Lockett drilling Doug Baldwin with a pitch, and Baldwin “charging the mound”. Very fun.

FINALLY WE GET TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/PbOcHG8MxG — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) October 28, 2018