Tom Herman Tried To Fight Mike Gundy At End Of Oklahoma State, Texas Game

Tom Herman lost his mind towards the end of his Texas team’s 38-35 loss to Oklahoma State.

As the Cowboys were running out the clock with kneel-downs, Herman flipped out following a scrum between the two teams. OSU coach Mike Gundy immediately ran out to separate his players from the Longhorns, when Herman ran out to midfield and attempted to go after Gundy. Herman was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and couldn’t be calmed down.

Check this out:

The two coaches seemed to cool their heads at the final whistle and talked things out at midfield:

The conversation between Mike Gundy and Tom Herman after the game. pic.twitter.com/ehZyw1zE9L — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 28, 2018

While Gundy appeared to just be playing peacemaker, Herman absolutely lost it. Not a good look for the Texas coach.