The 10 Most Important Stats From Week 8 in the NFL

0: There were no 400-yard passers in the NFL in week eight, which is a far cry from Week 4, when there were five QBs who passed for over 400 yards (Goff, Luck, Carr, Cousins, Ryan). That’s two weeks in a row, actually. And only one QB threw for over 350 yards (Cousins). Many factors obviously are at play – defenses adjusting, offenses leaning on the running game – but as the calendar turns to November, it’ll be interesting to monitor.

2: Touchdown catches by Josh Reynolds of the Rams in the win over the Packers. It’s the same number of touchdown catches that Odell Beckham has this season.