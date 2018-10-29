Best Bets for Monday’s NBA Games: Betting Guide for Raptors Bucks and Other Against the Spread Picks

The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! Huge card today as there are nine games on today’s slate. The Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks was supposed to be today’s marquee game, but Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both sitting out…bummer. Either way, let’s go!

Vik (8-4): The public is all over the Lakers in this one at a 75% clip, and understandably so as TWolves are coming off an embarrassing, 30-point loss to the Bucks. While the Lakers have been fun to watch, their defense has been horrendous, allowing 122 PPG. Not to mention, their only road win this season came against the rebuilding Suns. Tom Thibodeau and Jimmy Butler are both very prideful guys, so I anticipate a much better effort from Minnesota tonight. The Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +2

Jason (11-13-1): So the Thunder were up 113-89 against the Suns with 4:45 left Sunday. Up 24 points, they cover of 12 seemed easy. Then the Suns went on a 21-4 tear in garbage time and the Thunder blew it. Wow, that stings. Tonight, I’ll go with Kawhi-less Toronto -2 in Milwaukee. No Giannis, but I’ll lean on the Raptors supporting cast. I also grabbed Denver -9 facing the Pelicans without Anthony Davis. And finally, why not, Lakers -1.5 on the road in Minnesota. After their brutal loss to the Spurs Saturday, they’ll need to win this Portland and Toronto looming later in the week. The Picks: Raptors -2, Nuggets -9, Lakers -1.5.

Ryan (0-0): The Pick: Heat -8.5. This game has slight reverse line movement. I wish I could give you an explanation beyond that but that’s my best bet on the board tonight.