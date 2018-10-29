Chris Sale Records Final Out of World Series, But His Shirtless Dad Steals the Show

Two years ago, Chris Sale was cutting up Chicago White Sox throwback jerseys in a fit of rage so he didn’t have to pitch in them. Last night, he secured the final three outs of the World Series for the Boston Red Sox. It’s been quite a journey.

The lefthander, who faced significant health battles during the postseason, delivered the final and fitting coda by bringing Manny Machado to his knees with a devastating back-foot slider. The better team won this World Series and it wasn’t particularly fair.

Sale will forever have this moment. His pitch will always look unhittable. There’s recording the final out and then there’s doing it in style.

On a similar note, his father, Allen, will always have this one. Here he is — identified by Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley, on her Instagram stories as a man clearly moved by the October baseball.

I assume based off the caption this is Chris Sale’s dad and I would not expect anything less! pic.twitter.com/3vFezIgTNG — Joey (@JoeyWright10) October 28, 2018

Wow. That guy rules. He’s like the more fun brother of another shirtless Florida man we came to know this weekend.