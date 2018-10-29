Nice Ladies Try to Turn Desmond Howard Into a Green Bay Packers Fan

Super Bowl XXXI MVP Desmond Howard was in attendance for Sunday’s Rams-Packers game in Los Angeles. His seats were in the vicinity of two perfectly pleasant Green Bay fans who were interesting in evangelizing. They attempted to turn Howard into a Packer backer, apparently completely unaware he has a rather significant history with the franchise.
Here’s hoping Howard enjoys his first Lambeau Field experience. It’s a very special place.
At this point, though, he may be more helpful as a kick returner willing to take a touchback.
