Nice Ladies Try to Turn Desmond Howard Into a Green Bay Packers Fan

Super Bowl XXXI MVP Desmond Howard was in attendance for Sunday’s Rams-Packers game in Los Angeles. His seats were in the vicinity of two perfectly pleasant Green Bay fans who were interesting in evangelizing. They attempted to turn Howard into a Packer backer, apparently completely unaware he has a rather significant history with the franchise.

These 2 women said they were HUGE Packers fans and asked me if I was too. I told them that I liked football. So they decided to convince me to be a Packers fan. Listen…#LASportsEquinox @goodyear #DESMONDHOWARD#GottalovePackersFans pic.twitter.com/IJyNaEa1FE — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 29, 2018

Here’s hoping Howard enjoys his first Lambeau Field experience. It’s a very special place.

