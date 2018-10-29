VIDEO: Klay Thompson Breaks Stephen Curry Single-Game 3-Pointer Record -- In Third Quarter

Klay Thompson hit his 14th 3-pointer of the game against the Bulls with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter. This broke his teammate Stephen Curry’s record for most 3’s in a game (obviously, the math here would dictate that it was 13).

The Warriors are just running the Bulls off the court. It was 92-50 at halftime, and at press time it’s 113-72 with 4:05 left in the third.

Thompson had struggled a little bit this season, so this explosion was due in some sense, though nobody could’ve predicted an onslaught quite this insane. What a performance.