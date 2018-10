Mike Francesa was all ready to rip Matt Vasgersian for his job filling in for Joe Buck yesterday during the Rams-Packers game except two things occurred: 1. He can’t pronounce Matt Vasgersian’s name. 2. He doesn’t know who called the game (it was Thom Brennaman):

Mike Francesa attempts to pronounce Matt Vasgersian's name. This is absolutely incredible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/omSdDyVRB8 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 29, 2018

Never change, Mike.