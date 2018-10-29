PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Real Madrid Fires Julen Lopetegui; Browns Fire Hue Jackson

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which presents a special all firing episode starting right now.

Victoria did Halloween right: Victoria Justice was incredibly proud of her costume for the Just Jared Halloween Party. She was a…sexy Ouija board? I mean whatever, I dug it.

Lopetegui out: Real Madrid has fired manager Julen Lopetegui after just four months and 14 matches in charge. The move came after an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

Hue, Haley gone: The Cleveland Browns had no choice but to fire Hue Jackson and Todd Haley after their terrible start to the season.

Tweet of the Day:

