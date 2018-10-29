Roundup: The Best Bars in America; Another NBA Record for Stephen Curry; & Saints 2nd Best Team in the NFL?

Erin Heatherton, an SI Swimsuit model … allegedly, the best bars in America in 2018 … “Can’t Save Money? You Can Blame Your Brain” … if you were ever a fan of the Golden Girls, here’s an interview with the show writer … “Is the media making American politics worse?” … this country needs more people to care for the elderly, but these wages are brutally low … teacher accused of drinking wine in elementary school class … the Megyn Kelly experiment at NBC is over … awful murder of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh was a hate crime …

Only four teams can win the Super Bowl right now; why for now, it makes sense to start Rajon Rondo over Lonzo Ball; and Preston Johnson, a professional gambler, joined me in the studio for 30 solid minutes of talk about gambling. [iTunes]

The Saints visited the Vikings and avenged the “Minnesota Miracle” on the strength of their … defense? Yes. [NOLA.com]

So is Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley going to get fired this week? [Cleveland.com]

Remember how Darius Miles was going to be a big basketball star? Man that guy’s been through a lot. [Player’s Tribune]

Dario Saric’s slow start (again) with the 76ers can be linked to his summer spent with the Croatian national team. [Philly.com]

Kobe Bryant’s 12-year old daughter is already talking up going to UConn to play for Geno Auriemma. [New Haven Register]

Stephen Curry has another NBA record: Seven straight games with at least five three-pointers. The Warriors beat the Nets. [SF Gate]

“The death of Hollywood’s Middle Class.” [Fast Company]

The pooping Superintendent has a crazy story to tell, and it’s real: He had a bathroom emergency because he suffers from “an exertion-triggered bowel condition known as runner’s diarrhea.” [NJ.com]

Here’s Kevin Durant dropping 41 on the Knicks. What a 4th quarter.

A sidewalk collapsed in Turkey. These two women are OK.