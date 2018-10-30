A Bad Lip Reading of the Major League Baseball Season is Actually Good

Baseball is over until 2019 and fans everywhere now turn to something — anything — to fill the void, including content from the cottage industry of bad lip reading. The Hot Stove League has now been replaced with the Hot Click League. What a time to be alive.

I did not expect to enjoy this a video as much as I did. It really looks like they’re saying this stuff, even though they definitely aren’t! But sometimes I forget!

Those of you out there with similarly simple minds out there get it.