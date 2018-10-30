Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Games: Betting Guide for 76ers at Raptors and Other Against the Spread Picks

The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! There are eight games on today’s slate. The Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors is the game of the day, that is if Kawhi Leonard suits up. Either way, let’s go!

Vik (9-5): The Kings are coming off of a nice win yesterday vs. the Heat, but are on a B2B. Due to their win, the public is on the Kings (59%), but the money is on the Magic (60%) and the line has gone up (RLM). Orlando’s size should also give the Kings some issues tonight. The Pick: Orlando Magic -4.5

Jason (11-16-1): Cold again. Let’s see if I can snap out of it with the new coach situation in Cleveland, and the Cavs to finally win a game. I’m going to take them on the ML, but we don’t do those here, so give the -4. The Kings are being massively overvalued by the public because they’ve won four of five. I’ll take Orlando -4.5. And finally, I’ll grab Portland in the first half +2. Picks: Cavs -4, Magic -4.5, Blazers 1st half +2.

Ryan (0-1): The Picks: Magic -4.5, Sixers +6 , Clippers +1.5