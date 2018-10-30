Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Courtland Sutton Highlights a Week of Rookie Receivers

Courtland Sutton is the biggest winner of the NFL trade deadline, when veteran Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans. I broke down this trade from a fantasy perspective already today and that has most of my thoughts on Sutton. But I will add that if you have read my FAAB primer, my advice would be push to close to all-in on Sutton, and at least 50% of your budget, if you need a starting WR option. It’s pretty rare to have this happen where a promising young player has the path cleared for him mid-season, barring an injury.

Sutton is available in nearly two-thirds of all leagues, so he should be a heavy waiver target over the next day. He’s not the only rookie wide receiver gaining steam, and read further for all my recommendations.

RUNNING BACKS

This is a slow week for running backs if you need help. I’m not sure there’s anything but a flex/bye week fill-in and hope situation. Frank Gore (58%) is probably your best committee back bet this week. That is, unless Royce Freeman is out again, in which case Devontae Booker (42%) would be a flex start again. Jamaal Williams (36%) is the other name to check on with the Packers shipping out Ty Montgomery.

That takes it from a three-man committee to two, increasing the chances for both Aaron Jones and Williams. As for Montgomery, Baltimore presents a similar crowded situation and he is more likely to eat into Javorius Allen’s value than create enough for himself.

If you are thinking longer term, one potential add is Elijah McGuire (9%), who is eligible to come off IR, in a situation with the Jets where Bilal Powell is now out for the year. Dont’a Foreman (20%) has still yet to return but is a low-end risk to get an increased role late in the year for Houston. Meanwhile, Theo Riddick (20%) was out again last week, but I could see him having increased value in PPR leagues with the Golden Tate trade, where he gets 6-7 catches per game.