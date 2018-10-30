Roundup: Lakers Blow Another 4th Quarter Lead; Watch Klay Thompson Make 14 Three-Pointers; Can You Bet on the Browns vs the Chiefs?

Charlotte McKinney, who had a good Halloween costume … unlimited Hennessy led to chaos at the “Hennything Fest” … just know that any app you download is tracking your behavior, and ultimately, that information is being sold … “SF spends $300,000 to register noncitizen voters — a whopping 49 sign up” … excellent 60 Minutes piece on using genealogy to solve cold cases … “Army Veteran Wages War on Social-Media Disinformation” … nobody is surprised that Hillary Clinton is critical of Facebook and its executives, right? …

The Lakers are still having trouble closing out 4th quarters, and lost another close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-120. [LA Times]

Is there actually value betting on the Cleveland Browns against the Kansas City Chiefs? We discuss it on the podcast. [Coming Up Winners]

Penny Hardaway brought in a ton of new players at Memphis, but he kept one walk-on. [Daily Memphian]

Kevin Love could miss a month with his toe injury. [ESPN]

I can’t stop reading about the mass shooting in Squirrel Hill, it’s all so damn sad and upsetting. I keep coming back to … what is wrong with people? [Post Gazette]

No, the system in college basketball is broken. Amateurism is a joke. Pay the kids. Or let them profit on their own likeness. Then, maybe a player like Darius Bazley plays in college. [Sporting News]

Only four teams can win the Super Bowl right now; why for now, it makes sense to start Rajon Rondo over Lonzo Ball; and Preston Johnson, a professional gambler, joined me in the studio for 30 solid minutes of talk about gambling. [iTunes]

Two straight losing weeks for Vegas sports books. Sad! [ESPN]

The Cowboys fired their offensive line coach, because of course, that’s why they’ve played so poorly on the road! [Star Telegram]

Klay Thompson made 14 three-pointers, including a bunch while bleeding from his forehead.

Derek Anderson had a chance to get in the backdoor, and then made a high school read on this pick-six.