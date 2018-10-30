PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind; NFL Trade Deadline Wrap Up; Hue Jackson And Todd Haley Had To Go

USA Today Sports

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is going as an Oxford comma for Halloween. Which means half of you will hate it.

Natalie does Halloween: Natalie Alyn Lind hit up the Just Jared Halloween Party this weekend and she did it right.

Where’s Scooby?

Elvis & Daphne. Quite the duo.

NFL trade deadline roundup: The latest from the NFL’s trade deadline, which actually had some action this year.

Hue had to go: Hue Jackson had to go after he clashed with Todd Haley. An inside look at what happened and who could be next for the Browns.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

