PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind; NFL Trade Deadline Wrap Up; Hue Jackson And Todd Haley Had To Go

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is going as an Oxford comma for Halloween. Which means half of you will hate it.
Natalie does Halloween: Natalie Alyn Lind hit up the Just Jared Halloween Party this weekend and she did it right.
NFL trade deadline roundup: The latest from the NFL’s trade deadline, which actually had some action this year.
Hue had to go: Hue Jackson had to go after he clashed with Todd Haley. An inside look at what happened and who could be next for the Browns.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Fantasy Football: Demaryius Thomas Trade to Houston Opens Big Opportunity for Courtland Sutton
Should We Care About LeBron Not Crossing Halfcourt on Lakers Final Possession When They’d Already Lost?
A Bad Lip Reading of the Major League Baseball Season is Actually Good
Josh Gordon Is Never Going To ‘Get It’
Around the Sports Internet:
Tyronn Lue has been fired but the real problem with the Cavs is their players
Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning
The best moments from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s long rivalry
Ty Montgomery says he has been getting threats after his bone-headed play from Sunday
Song of the Day:
