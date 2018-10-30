PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind; NFL Trade Deadline Wrap Up; Hue Jackson And Todd Haley Had To Go

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is going as an Oxford comma for Halloween. Which means half of you will hate it.

Natalie does Halloween: Natalie Alyn Lind hit up the Just Jared Halloween Party this weekend and she did it right.

NFL trade deadline roundup: The latest from the NFL’s trade deadline, which actually had some action this year.

Hue had to go: Hue Jackson had to go after he clashed with Todd Haley. An inside look at what happened and who could be next for the Browns.

Tweet of the Day:

Ty Montgomery told his wife not to attend his public appearance tonight because of the vile, dangerous shit some tiny-brained fans posted on social media. Just pause and think about how fucked up that is. It absolutely makes my blood boil how stupid some humans are. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 29, 2018

