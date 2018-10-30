Should We Care About LeBron Not Crossing Halfcourt on Lakers Final Possession When They'd Already Lost?

The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves on Monday night to fall to 2-5 on the season, and if you had seven games into his Tinseltown tenure as your bet on when we’d start to see Passive Aggressive LeBron James, ding ding ding collect your prize. On the Lakers’ final possession, when they had no chance to win, LeBron inbounded the ball and declined to participate in the rest of the possession:

lebron doesn’t even go up the court for lakers final possession, goes right to the locker room 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpT0t8MNmQ — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 30, 2018

Whether or not you care about this is going to depend on whether you’re a process or outcome guy or gal. If you look at LeBron’s broader body of work there is a lot of this type of behavior that has happened even in years his team won the NBA title. It’s honestly hard to figure out what to make of it.

In the middle of the night, he congratulated Klay Thompson for breaking the single-game three-point record.

You could read this as a friendly congrats to a friend or you could read into it as passive recruiting for 2019, because he may think this season is already lost.

Whatever LeBron and the Lakers wind up doing in their marriage together, it will be entertaining.