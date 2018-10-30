Packers Basically Cut Ty Montgomery By Trading Him to Ravens After Disastrous Fumble

The Green Bay Packers sent running back Ty Montgomery packing after his costly fumble against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens gave up a 2020 seventh-round pick for Montgomery. That type of compensation indicates the Packers were ready to cut the running back, if they didn’t get a trade partner willing to give them literally anything.

Trade value doesn’t get much lower than Montgomery’s.

Source: The #Ravens are trading for #Packers RB Ty Montgomery. The RB help they’re looking for. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

Not only did Montgomery fumble the football on the kickoff, but he did so after getting instructed not to take the football out of the end zone, according to NFL.com’s Mike Silver. Montgomery drew the ire of coaches and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Montgomery made the decision to ignore his coaches.

Here’s the information on the sideline dysfunction which Montgomery caused for the Packers. From NFL.com:

Montgomery had thrown a tantrum of his own on Green Bay’s previous offensive series, becoming noticeably enraged on the sideline after being removed from the game. At least one player believed there was carryover from that incident to Montgomery’s decision to disregard his coaches’ instruction and return the kickoff. “They took him out (the previous drive) for a play and he slammed his helmet and threw a fit,” one Packers player said. “Then (before the kickoff) they told him to take a knee, and he ran it out anyway. You know what that was? That was him saying, ‘I’m gonna do me.’ It’s a f—— joke.

With Montgomery out of Green Bay, he gets a fresh start on the Ravens, who have running backs Alex Collins and Buck Allen. The Packers, meanwhile, will move on with running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.