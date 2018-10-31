Best Bets for Wednesday’s NBA Games: Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

There are seven games on today’s slate. The Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves would’ve been today’s game of the day, but that was before Jimmy Butler was ruled out. Either way, let’s go!

Vik (9-6): When Anthony Davis is healthy, the Pelicans matchup well with the Warriors, as they showed in last year’s playoffs. AD is a game-time decision, but everything I’m hearing points towards him giving it a go tonight. The public is also overwhelmingly on the Warriors tonight (75%), especially after watching Klay Thompson’s record-breaking night vs. the Bulls. The Pick: Pelicans +11.5

Jason (13-17-1): The Jimmy Butler news obviously hurts, and the line is racing up, but I got -5.5 this morning. I’ll try the Bulls +8 at home against the Nuggets. And I’ll take the Nets at home -2.5 vs the Pistons, who played last night in Boston. Had some people on Instagram ask me how I can decide on NBA games nightly. Well, it’s a process. I’m doing NBA fantasy basketball, so I’m checking all the box scores. Injuries matter. Long road trips, back-to-backs – all of matters. And yes, I also look into fading the public. One of the places I go that’s part of the decision process is this site is right here. The picks: Bulls +8, Jazz -5.5, Nets -2.5.

Ryan (0-4): The Picks: Knicks-Pacers under 210.5, Pelicans +11.5