Boban Marjanović is Taller Than Kristin Chenoweth

Boban Marjanović stands 7-foot-3 and that height has helped him become a professional basketball player. Kristin Chenoweth stands 4-foot-11 and her height isn’t as big a factor in her chosen profession as skill and bubbly likability. The two don’t have a ton in common, but each has the courage to wander out into the bright lights and entertain people.

And when they stand next to each other, it’s a sight to behold. The universe facilitated such a juxtaposition last night at the Clippers-Thunder game before Chenoweth sang the national anthem and we’re all better for it.

Boban Marjanović and Kristen Chenoweth, who is at the Thunder game to sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/uSdOC6ygjK — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) October 30, 2018

Tall people standing next to significantly shorter people is not a new phenomenon. Maria Sharapova once did it. So did Gheorge Muresan. Aaron Judge has been towering over Jose Altuve for years now.

The point is: it’s always special.

See a tall person in close proximity to a short person? Let us know about it.