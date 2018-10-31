Boban Marjanović is Taller Than Kristin Chenoweth

Boban Marjanović stands 7-foot-3 and that height has helped him become a professional basketball player. Kristin Chenoweth stands 4-foot-11 and her height isn’t as big a factor in her chosen profession as skill and bubbly likability. The two don’t have a ton in common, but each has the courage to wander out into the bright lights and entertain people.
And when they stand next to each other, it’s a sight to behold. The universe facilitated such a juxtaposition last night at the Clippers-Thunder game before Chenoweth sang the national anthem and we’re all better for it.
Tall people standing next to significantly shorter people is not a new phenomenon. Maria Sharapova once did it. So did Gheorge Muresan. Aaron Judge has been towering over Jose Altuve for years now.
The point is: it’s always special.
