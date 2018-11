Derrick Rose dropped a career-high 50 points Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, as the Minnesota Timberwolves took home a 128-125 win.

Late in the fourth quarter, Rose drove the lane and put a filthy move on Rudy Gobert, who happens to be the defending NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Check this out:

The move Derrick Rose put on Rudy Gobert 😆 pic.twitter.com/c7BGboSIoJ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 1, 2018

Don’t hurt em Derrick!