PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; Maryland Students Protest DJ Durkin; Red Sox Fan Brutally Assaulted By Dodgers Fans

Hailee talks being in love: Hailee Steinfeld is apparently in love and the object of her affection is almost certainly a former member of One Direction.

Students protest Durkin: Maryland Students protested the reinstatement of football coach DJ Durkin. Student body president Jonathan Allen said the school’s students are “outraged” by Durkin’s return.

Police investigating World Series beating: Police are investigating the beating of a Red Sox fan by Dodgers fans following Game 5 of the World Series. The assault left Red Sox fan Josh Davis in the hospital. He claims nine or 10 people participated in the assault.

Tweet of the Day:

Boban Marjanović and Kristen Chenoweth, who is at the Thunder game to sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/uSdOC6ygjK — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) October 30, 2018

