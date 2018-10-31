USA Today Sports

Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, 'Get Up' Pressure, Paul Finebaum's Funniest Moments, And More

Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, 'Get Up' Pressure, Paul Finebaum's Funniest Moments, And More

Podcasts

Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, 'Get Up' Pressure, Paul Finebaum's Funniest Moments, And More

Laura Rutledge from ESPN and the SEC Network joins the Burack podcast this week!

Topics include:

  • The showdown this Saturday between Alabama and LSU.
  • Biggest threats to Alabama.
  • Laura makes a bold statement on Nick Saban’s future.
  • The biggest challenges of her career.
  • Her idols in the business.
  • What has been Paul Finebaum’s funniest moment when they have been together?
  • How much pressure is on Get Up (she is on two days a week).
  • What is it like when Stephen A. Smith walks in the studio?
  • Game of Thrones vs. Breaking Bad and Star Wars vs. Lord of the Rings.
  • Her thoughts on Halloween.
  • Her advice.
  • And more!

Please subscribe!

Past episodes and conversations:

Ian Rapoport Talks Brady-Belichick, Rodgers-McCarthy, His Career, and More

A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More

Ramona Shelburne Talks LeBron, Lakers, Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors, Kawhi & More

A Conversation with Adam Schefter on His Life, Sources, Future, Book, & More

Deep Inside The Mind Of Clay Travis: What is His Next Move; ESPN; CNN; Sports Media & More

Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield; the Patriots Drama; His Career & More

An Inside Look at the Next Chapter of Dan Patrick’s Career: NBC, ESPN, or Turner?

Mina Kimes About Her Career, NFL Draft, Sports Journalism

Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show

, , , , Podcasts

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home