Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, 'Get Up' Pressure, Paul Finebaum's Funniest Moments, And More

Laura Rutledge from ESPN and the SEC Network joins the Burack podcast this week!
Topics include:
- The showdown this Saturday between Alabama and LSU.
- Biggest threats to Alabama.
- Laura makes a bold statement on Nick Saban’s future.
- The biggest challenges of her career.
- Her idols in the business.
- What has been Paul Finebaum’s funniest moment when they have been together?
- How much pressure is on Get Up (she is on two days a week).
- What is it like when Stephen A. Smith walks in the studio?
- Game of Thrones vs. Breaking Bad and Star Wars vs. Lord of the Rings.
- Her thoughts on Halloween.
- Her advice.
- And more!
