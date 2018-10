The Detroit Lions got worse yesterday by trading away Golden Tate, but if you are going to ask about it, do so respectfully. That is how Lions head coach Matt Patricia prefers it:

Patricia simply wanted the reporter to do him a favor and, “just kinda sit up, just like, have a little respect for the process,” and for the reporter to “ask the question professionally.”

Is that too much to ask in exchange for quizzing a first-year 3-4 head coach? Especially to a man that is a professional:

Serious Professional Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/0mIgtW2bgH — Koster (@KyleKoster) October 31, 2018

[Video via Detriot Free Press]