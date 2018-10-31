Olivia Culpo Dumped Danny Amendola After He Was Seen With Another Woman

Olivia Culpo is reportedly single again. The former Miss Universe has dumped her on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola after he was seen hanging out with another woman over the weekend.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was photographed hanging out with CBS reporter Bianca Peters over the weekend. The two were out on the beach and were clearly being flirtatious. Culpo was in Australia shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the time.

When pictures of Amendola and Peters were published, Culpo tweeted the following:

Wow — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) October 29, 2018

Yeah, I’d say she’s probably done.

Culpo and Amendola had been together for two years, then split when he signed with the Dolphins this offseason. They quickly got back together but it looks like they are back off.

Amendola is going to get the worst out of this split. Olivia Culpo is amazing. Proof of that is below and on the next few pages: