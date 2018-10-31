A Flying Beer Can Broke The World Series Trophy

The Boston Red Sox held their World Series victory parade on Wednesday and things were as rowdy as you’d expect. Nothing was spared, not even the Commissioner’s Trophy.

As fans in the crowd tried to toss alcohol up to the celebrating Red Sox, one errant throw dd some damage. Yes, a flying full beer can broke the World Series trophy.

Check out video of the moment it happened:

WATCH: Video showing the moment a beer can breaks off some of the flags of the Red Sox World Series trophy during today's parade. #RedSox #DoDamage #NotThatKindOfDamage

(🎥: Luis Morales) pic.twitter.com/712AP74qB6 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 31, 2018

Another shot:

The Red Sox used the slogan “Do Damage” as a rallying cry all postseason. Apparently their fans took that way too seriously.

NEW: Red Sox confirm trophies were damaged but say all damage is easily repairable. — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 31, 2018

Apparently some of the players and manager Alex Cora were all hit with full beer cans and were trying to tell fans not to throw them. It didn’t work.