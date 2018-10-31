Police Were Used in the Latest Round of the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley Rivalry

Russell Westbrook and his arch nemesis Patrick Beverley refueled their rivalry tonight to the point police had to be brought on the court to keep them away from each other.
The latest round started after Westbrook scored and taunted Beverley with the always entertaining rocking the baby, and then with Beverley returning the mock:
Later in the game, Beverley went for the loose ball, dangerously colliding into Westbrook’s knees a la the play that occurred in the 2013 playoffs that tore Westbrook’s meniscus.
Westbrook responded and this led to the two needing to be separated:
And here come the police:
Beverley was also given a flagrant 1 for the play. From my judgment, like in 2013, it looks as if Beverley made a reckless, uber-aggressive play as opposed to a dirty play with malice intent. Beverley, well, did not seem sorry:
Clearly, the animosity between the two is real and not going away. Perhaps, nothing the two have done on the court has even topped their trash talking on the mic:
