Police Were Used in the Latest Round of the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley Rivalry

Russell Westbrook and his arch nemesis Patrick Beverley refueled their rivalry tonight to the point police had to be brought on the court to keep them away from each other.

The latest round started after Westbrook scored and taunted Beverley with the always entertaining rocking the baby, and then with Beverley returning the mock:

Westbrook works out his arch nemesis Patrick Beverley, drops the ‘rocking the baby’ cele again pic.twitter.com/ZvxmHN3bcA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2018

Pat Beverly rocks the baby at Westbrook and stares him down. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/v1yvfXli90 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 31, 2018

Later in the game, Beverley went for the loose ball, dangerously colliding into Westbrook’s knees a la the play that occurred in the 2013 playoffs that tore Westbrook’s meniscus.

Beverley vs. Westbrook loose ball deja vu pic.twitter.com/ImGeYi0KYx — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2018

Westbrook responded and this led to the two needing to be separated:

Russel Westbrook and Patrick Beverley just had to be separated at half court. Westbrook was jawing at the Clippers bench after Beverley dove into his legs and it escalated from there. Double techs on both pic.twitter.com/U7myk7Ly7T — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2018

And here come the police:

Police have been brought onto the court to keep Westbrook and Beverley away from each other pic.twitter.com/FAlF1fm8gD — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2018

Beverley was also given a flagrant 1 for the play. From my judgment, like in 2013, it looks as if Beverley made a reckless, uber-aggressive play as opposed to a dirty play with malice intent. Beverley, well, did not seem sorry:

Patrick Beverley on his near-altercation with Russell Westbrook: “Somebody walked to our bench doing all that cappin’ stuff. I don’t know what that is.” pic.twitter.com/zsIF5ASJzx — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2018

Clearly, the animosity between the two is real and not going away. Perhaps, nothing the two have done on the court has even topped their trash talking on the mic: