Turkish Airlines Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: The Race to Dubai Continues

While the PGA Tour is in the wrap-around portion of the 2018-2019 season, which involves a lot of tournaments that get little to no attention because they generally don’t attract big name players, the European Tour is wrapping up the Race to Dubai.

There are three tournaments left in the European Tour season and this week the tour stops off in Turkey at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort for the Turkish Airlines Open where Justin Rose, who won this event in 2017, will try and defend his win.

Rose is the favorite to win this week and is ranked 10th in the Race to Dubai points standings, but he’s got Tommy Fleetwood, ranked second in the standings, on his heels. Both Rose and Fleetwood trail Francesco Molinari by a wide margin.

Justin Rose +450
Tommy Fleetwood +750
Thorbjorn Olesen +1550
Shane Lowry +1850
Hao Tong Li +2050
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +2550
Thomas Pieters +2850
Matt Wallace +3250
Lucas Herbert +3250
Andy Sullivan +3250

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 AM – 9:00 AM Golf Channel
Friday 4:00 AM – 9:00 AM Golf Channel
Saturday 4:00 AM – 9:00 AM Golf Channel
Sunday 2:30 AM – 7:30 AM Golf Channel

Click here for tee times

