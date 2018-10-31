Victor Oladipo Nailed His Black Panther Costume

Victor Oladipo is in the Halloween spirit. He showed up to the Indiana Pacers road matchup with the New York Knicks in full costume. And, guys, I think he nailed it.

Dressed as the Black Panther, @VicOladipo has arrived at MSG for Halloween hoops action! @Pacers vs. @nyknicks at 8:00pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PUv0sr91bO — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2018

Wakanda forever.