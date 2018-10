Remember when everyone thought the Boston Red Sox were doomed after Game 2 of the ALDS? Well, manager Alex Cora does. During today’s championship parade, Cora had some choice words for all of those doubters and haters:

Alex Cora “We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium.. SUCK ON IT.” #RedSox pic.twitter.com/9FYcjzqeQg — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 31, 2018

This just adds more fuel to the New York Yankees/ Red Sox rivalry!