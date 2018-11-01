Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Piles On Le'Veon Bell, Is Also Named Wink Martindale

The Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator shared the following thoughts about Le'Veon Bell missing from the Pittsburgh offense.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on absent Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell: "There are a lot of stats [since 2015] that the Steelers are actually better without him. That might be why he’s riding a jet ski down in Miami right now." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 1, 2018

Does that qualify as bulletin board material since he is praising James Conner, and Bell isn’t going to be playing? At least he went with jet ski instead of strip club.

But just as importantly, the Baltimore defensive coordinator’s name is Wink Martindale. If you are under the age of 35, you are probably thinking, “well, that’s an odd name, kind of sounds like a stereotypical game show host name from the 1970’s.” And if you are older than 35, you might actually remember a game show host named Wink Martindale. And he was as game show host as they come. He was like the quintessential game show host from the 1970’s and 1980’s, hosting Tic Tac Dough during my youth.

I defy you to watch this episode and be able to come up with a better parody of a game show from that time period, from the outfits and hair, to the prizes, to the bad puns and mother-in-law jokes.

My mind is now blown that there are two people in this world named Wink Martindale. I hope this version didn’t wake the dragon.