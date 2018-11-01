Best Bets for Thursday’s NBA Games: Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

There are six games on today’s slate. The Milwaukee Bucks at the Boston Celtics is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (10-6): This is a tough spot for the Pelicans here after playing the Warriors yesterday, but they matchup well against the Trail Blazers. Coach Alvin Gentry also expects Anthony Davis to play tonight, which is huge. As long as that happens, there will be some fireworks as both of these teams can get buckets. Numbers wise, the average combined score in the Pelicans’ seven games this season is 243. This should be a fun game to watch and wager on. The Pick: Pelicans/ Trail Blazers over 230

Ryan (2-4): The Pick: Kings-Hawks under 232