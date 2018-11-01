VIDEO: Boogie Cousins Has Awkward Exchange With Anthony Davis and Alvin Gentry

After the Warriors defeated the Pelicans on Wednesday, DeMarcus Cousins had a quick chat with his former teammate Anthony Davis and coach Alvin Gentry. While it initially began cordially with smiles and hugs, Boogie eventually became animated, said some words emphatically, and left the scene:

Cousins… what the hell is this 😒🙄🤨 pic.twitter.com/3FnibQ0xrd — Jim Park (@Sheridanblog) November 1, 2018

It’s hard to know exactly what went down here and it would be lovely to have the audio. It’s hard to imagine Gentry or Davis saying anything super offensive in this environment to trigger Cousins, but who knows.

Cousins was traded to the Pelicans near the end of the 2015-16 season; last season he suffered a torn Achilles injury after playing in 48 games. He signed with the Warriors this past offseason and it will be fascinating to see how they bring him in the rotation when at this point they are rolling.