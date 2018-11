Fantasy Football Starter Rankings, Week 9

Here are your starter recommendations for Week 9, where we have six teams out with bye weeks. Good luck.

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes at CLE Cam Newton vs TB Aaron Rodgers at NE Tom Brady vs GB Kirk Cousins vs DET Ryan Fitzpatrick at CAR Jared Goff at NO Deshaun Watson at DEN Russell Wilson vs LAC Drew Brees vs LAR Matt Ryan at WAS Philip Rivers at SEA Alex Smith vs ATL Ben Roethlisberger at BAL Matthew Stafford at MIN Joe Flacco vs PIT Mitch Trubisky at BUF Derek Carr at SF Baker Mayfield vs KC C.J. Beathard vs OAK Dak Prescott vs TEN Case Keenum vs HOU Brock Osweiler vs NYJ Sam Darnold at MIA Marcus Mariota at DAL Terrelle Pryor vs CHI Taysom Hill vs LAR Carson Wentz vs bye week Vinny Testaverde vs retirement Illegal lineup Nathan Peterman vs CHI

RUNNING BACKS

Todd Gurley at NO Ezekiel Elliott vs TEN Kareem Hunt at CLE Christian McCaffrey vs TB James Conner at BAL Alvin Kamara vs LAR Melvin Gordon at SEA James White vs GB Nick Chubb vs KC Latavius Murray vs DET Adrian Peterson vs ATL Philip Lindsay vs HOU Tarik Cohen at BUF Kenyan Drake vs NYJ Lamar Miller at DEN Aaron Jones at NE Kerryon Johnson at MIN Chris Carson vs LAC Mark Ingram vs LAR Isaiah Crowell at MIA Alex Collins vs PIT Sony Michel vs GB+ Tevin Coleman at WAS Jordan Howard at BUF Chris Thompson vs ATL Doug Martin at SF Dion Lewis at DAL Austin Ekeler at SEA Jalen Richard at SF Matt Breida vs OAK+ Peyton Barber at CAR LeSean McCoy vs CHI Frank Gore vs NYJ Devontae Booker vs HOU Ito Smith at WAS Jamaal Williams at NE Mike Davis vs LAC Duke Johnson vs KC Alfred Morris vs OAK Trenton Cannon at MIA Derrick Henry at DAL Javorius Allen vs PIT Chris Ivory vs CHI Spencer Ware at CLE Kyle Juszczyk vs OAK Alfred Blue at DEN LeGarrette Blount at MIN Marcus Murphy vs CHI

WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen vs DET DeAndre Hopkins at DEN Antonio Brown vs BAL Julio Jones at WAS Michael Thomas vs LAR Davante Adams at NE Mike Evans at CAR Tyreek Hill at CLE Robert Woods at NO Keenan Allen at SEA Emmanuel Sanders vs HOU Kenny Golladay at MIN Stefon Diggs vs DET Jarvis Landry vs KC Marvin Jones at MIN John Brown vs PIT Brandin Cooks at NO Julian Edelman vs GB Juju Smith-Schuster at BAL Courtland Sutton vs HOU Devin Funchess vs TB Cooper Kupp at NO+ Sammy Watkins at CLE Tyler Lockett vs LAC Michael Crabtree vs PIT Josh Gordon vs GB Corey Davis at DAL Jordy Nelson at SF Marquise Goodwin vs OAK Doug Baldwin vs LAC DeSean Jackson at CAR D.J. Moore vs TB DeVante Parker vs NYJ Danny Amendola vs NYJ Taylor Gabriel at BUF Demaryius Thomas at DEN Chris Godwin at CAR Randall Cobb at NE Tre’Quan Smith vs LAR Paul Richardson vs ATL Calvin Ridley at WAS Amari Cooper vs TEN Willie Snead vs PIT Jermaine Kearse at MIA Cole Beasley vs TEN Mike Williams at SEA Seth Roberts at SF Tyrell Williams at SEA Keke Coutee at DEN Mohamed Sanu at WAS

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce at CLE George Kittle vs OAK Rob Gronkowski vs GB Jared Cook at SF Jordan Reed vs ATL Greg Olsen vs TB David Njoku vs KC Jimmy Graham at NE Austin Hooper at WAS O.J. Howard at CAR Trey Burton at BUF Kyle Rudolph vs DET Vance McDonald at BAL Benjamin Watson vs LAR Chris Herndon at MIA Charles Clay vs CHI Jeff Heuerman vs HOU Ed Dickson vs LAC Mark Andrews vs PIT Nick Vannett vs LAC

KICKERS

Stephen Gostkowski vs GB Harrison Butker at CLE Will Lutz vs LAR Greg Zuerlein at NO Graham Gano vs TB Justin Tucker vs PIT Cody Parkey at BUF Robbie Gould vs OAK Dan Bailey vs DET Ka’imi Fairbairn at DEN Mason Crosby at NE Dustin Hopkins vs ATL

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS