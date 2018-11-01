NFL USA Today Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster Went Trick-or-Treating in His Steelers Uniform

One way to know if you’ve truly made it is if going as yourself for Halloween is a viable option. By that metric, Juju Smith-Schuster has made it. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver hit the streets last night, at first wearing a Michael Myers mask, then abandoning it to go as a high-potential young NFL wideout. He was very convincing in both roles.

Sure, it’s cool when he does it. But when I do it, no one seems to appreciate a mid-30s suburban dad demanding full-size 100 Grand bars at peak volume. Life can be unfair.

 

