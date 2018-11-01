PM Roundup: Katherine Schwarzenegger; Jon Gruden Is Delusional; J.R. Smith Wants Out Of Cleveland

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which went as a nameless, faceless entity for Halloween.

Katherine and Chris look official: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt joined his ex-wife Anna Faris as they all went trick-or-treating with Pratt and Faris’ son Jack. Katherine is a 28-year-old author and the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Gruden is delusional: Jon Gruden is claiming tons of players are dying to play for his Oakland Raiders. I mean, guys, who doesn’t want to play for the worst team in the NFL with a clueless head coach?

J.R. wants out: J.R. Smith says he wants to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. I’m just shocked it took so long.

Tweet of the Day:

35 Years Ago: This six-year-old kid from Sesame Street dressed as Animal for Halloween. His name? Gritty. pic.twitter.com/hxiHRGi3eU — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 1, 2018

