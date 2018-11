Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 114-113 Wednesday night. But that didn’t dampen the rookie’s spirits.

After the game, Doncic waited around outside LA’s locker room like a starstruck fan to get LeBron James’ jersey. LeBron gave it to him and even autographed it.

Luka Doncic gets a signed @KingJames jersey after their first showdow! pic.twitter.com/bgQlyowsk9 — George Efkarpides (@gefkarpides) November 1, 2018

Doncic hit some big shots for the Mavericks down the stretch and finished with 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists in his first matchup against James.