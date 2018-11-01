NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Raheem Mostert Suffers Nasty Broken Arm

49ers’ running back Raheem Mostert looks to have broken his arm against the Raiders:

Warning: Video includes a graphic display of the injury. 

Mostert left with an air cast on.

