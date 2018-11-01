Roundup: DJ Durkin Finally Fired, Hulk Hogan Hosting WWE Crown Jewel, Buyouts at GM

Camille Kostek … More gruesome details from the Whitey Bulger murder: His killers attempted to remove his tongue … Georgia county Sheriff’s office posts signs on yards of registered sex offenders warning not to trick or treat there … “Two Chinese intelligence officers accused of stealing US jet engine tech” … The Kardashians went to Bali … Saskatchewan mayor says North Dakota border is turning down people who say they have ever smoked weed … A look at the new ‘Jersey Shore’ house … “Couple who died taking selfie in Yosemite regularly took risky photos” … 18,000 buyouts at General Motors … Wages and salaries have their highest jump in a decade … The world’s tallest statue, twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, unveiled in India …

Rest in peace Willie McCovey. He was 80. [SF Chronicle]

Maryland finally fired DJ Durkin [Washington Post]

Hulk Hogan to host WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, doubling down on the tonedeafness of the event [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Chart shows sharp rise in gun ownership in America, where there are more guns than people [WSJ]

Indiana woman arrested for allegedly leaving threatening letter full of racial epithets directed at a black family and their son on the door of their new house [Kokomo Tribune]

An aspiring actress says she was a 16-year-old virgin when Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her [Page Six]

College basketball teams ranked 1-353 [SI.com]

How doomed are the Rockets? [Bleacher Report]

