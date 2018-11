Philadelphia wasn’t just the city of brotherly love after the Super Bowl. Now nine months removed from the team’s win, the city’s hospitals are reporting an uptick in baby births, according to Philly’s ABC local affiliate. That’s right: Super Bowl babies.

The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means..-https://t.co/ED1Buv3BHv pic.twitter.com/TdZeGVJkKx — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 1, 2018

Congrats to all the Philadelphia parents on their newborns — and their Super Bowl. Please, teach them not to punch horses.