Best Bets for Friday’s NBA Games: Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

There are eight games on today’s slate. The Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (11-6): I know it is still early, but the 1-6 Wizards are in a must-win spot tonight vs. the Thunder. Bradley Beal went off against the Thunder last year, so look for more of the same tonight. Dwight Howard’s return should also help them defensively and on the glass. Percentages wise, the public is all over the Thunder (60%), which makes this pick even sweeter. The Pick: Washington Wizards -2.5

Jason (15-20-1): Traveling

Ryan (2-5): The Picks: Jazz -7.5, Suns +11