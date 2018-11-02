PM Roundup: Brie Larson; Zion Williamson Is Already A Star; Jon Gruden And The Raiders Look Horrific

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, could find 21 friends who could take the field and look better than the Raiders did Thursday night.

Brie has a new role in mind: Brie Larson is busy playing Captain Marvel, but she also has her next role in mind. She says she wants to play Samus in a Metroid movie.

View this post on Instagram FOCUSED A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:33am PDT

Zion time: Zion Williamson is already a star and he hasn’t even played a regular season game at Duke. Learn about college basketball’s most fascinating prospect in this piece.

About that Raiders rebuild…: Does anyone have confidence in Jon Gruden to lead a rebuild in Oakland? It seems everything is falling apart for the Raiders. Instead of getting better, things look to be getting worse.

Tweet of the Day:

We have lost a legend.

Football writer/raconteur Paul Zimmerman, 86, died this afternoon.

There’s only one Dr. Z. He’ll be missed. — Peter King (@peter_king) November 1, 2018

