VIDEO: Uninformed Caller Sends Don La Greca Into Unreasonable Fit of Rage

The altruistic gang over at The Michael Kay Show were trying to do a good thing and give money to a listener who could correctly guess which New York Jet would score the team’s first touchdown Sunday. There’s nothing more important than having an intimate knowledge of Gang Green’s roster, so you can understand Don La Greca's anger when the first caller offered a very bad guess of matt forte, who retired in February. You can also understand how it grew when the caller tried a second guess of Robby Anderson, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

What followed was five minutes of poor anger management as Kay and Peter Rosenberg were unable to talk La Greca down or turn him down from 11.

It has now been zero days since @DonLagreca's last rant. pic.twitter.com/z3DL5wDwCE — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 1, 2018

Imagine getting this worked up over something so trivial. It’s tough.

If there’s one thing sports radio hosts should be intimately familiar with, it’s the widespread braindead-ness of their audience. How many years does it take for a person to learn to have very low expectations for the comments?

Here’s hoping Robby Anderson finds his way onto the field this weekend, finds the end zone first, and adds a whole new wrinkle to La Greca’s rant.