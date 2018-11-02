Roundup: A First for Lee Corso; Guy Cuts Off Arm to Help Acting Career; Extremely Hot Duck Takes New York City

The genius of College GameDay director Rodney Perez … Sounds like Don Jr. is getting a bit nervous … There’s a hot duck in Central Park and New Yorkers are losing it … Phish invented a Scandinavian band and put on a great concert … The Big Ten’s biggest problem … Lee Corso is going to make a pick with NFL headgear … Best 50 documentaries currently on Netflix … Tony Buzbee back in the news … JR Smith wants a trade … How to discuss Derrick Rose’s resurgence responsibly … Who are all these players dying to play for the Raiders … Tee Martin opens up … Verizon approached Fox for a deal … Google employees worldwide stage walkout … Maryland football is more a mess than anyone knows … NBC is amped for the Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady matchup Sunday … Ed Norton’s startup … Pennsylvania about to get more fun … Three school kids killed at bus stop … Jamie Chung

Alabama and LSU play each other once a year. The other 364 days are for the recruiting war. [Sports Illustrated]

Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes combined for a gazillion yards and all the points during a 2016 classic. This is that story. [ESPN]

Wing Bowl is coming to an end after 26 years. [Philly 6]

How about this guy cutting his arm off to get movie roles? That’s … something. [KOB 4]

That’s one dancing doctor.

There is so much beauty in the world pic.twitter.com/0qtR3wqZlY — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) October 31, 2018

Pete Davidson falls fast.