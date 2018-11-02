Luke Walton Is Confident He's Not Getting Fired

Luke Walton addressed the rumors that Magic Johnson’s patience is wearing thin with the rebuilding Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

During a media session, Walton claimed he had a “great” relationship with the team’s management and seemed confident his job was not in jeopardy.

Watch:

Like Walton: “I don’t feel like I am going anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/9HArZ7hTaC — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 2, 2018

The Athletic’s Lakers beat reporter Bill Oram tweeted the following before that interview:

One of @JeanieBuss biggest frustrations with the Jim & Mitch era was the revolving door of coaches. It is my deep belief that convincing her that Lakers should move on from Luke Walton would be a *very* high bar to clear. — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 2, 2018

I agree with that assessment. Jeanie Buss has always been all-in on Walton. The system he’s building is perfect for modern basketball. He’s rebuild the Lakers entire basketball structure from the ground up. The process has taken time but it is beginning to bear fruit.

It will take 20 or so games to accurately judge this Lakers team. Walton deserves that time and more, given the rosters he’s had to deal with during his first two seasons on the bench.