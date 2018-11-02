Luke Walton Is Confident He's Not Getting Fired

Luke Walton addressed the rumors that Magic Johnson’s patience is wearing thin with the rebuilding Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
During a media session, Walton claimed he had a “great” relationship with the team’s management and seemed confident his job was not in jeopardy.
The Athletic’s Lakers beat reporter Bill Oram tweeted the following before that interview:
I agree with that assessment. Jeanie Buss has always been all-in on Walton. The system he’s building is perfect for modern basketball. He’s rebuild the Lakers entire basketball structure from the ground up. The process has taken time but it is beginning to bear fruit.
It will take 20 or so games to accurately judge this Lakers team. Walton deserves that time and more, given the rosters he’s had to deal with during his first two seasons on the bench.
