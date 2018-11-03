Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman Knocked Out Game by Errant Football

texas tech quarterback Alan Bowman was 21-for-26 and 227 yards with two touchdowns in the first half against Oklahoma, leading the Red Raiders to a 31-28 advantage. And he didn’t return to the field following the break because he was beaned by an errant football while warming up for the second half, per the ABC broadcast.

That’s some terrible luck.

Texas Tech punted on its first two second-half possessions and surrendered the lead back to the Sooners.

UPDATE: The broadcast later suggested Bowman could have suffered a different injury on this play.