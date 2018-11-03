Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Hung Out in a Van

Per the gossip mavens in the know, Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner broke things off a few months ago. And yet there she was in Philadelphia for the 76ers’ regular-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and here she is hopping into Simmons’ sweet van after the action. That’s commitment.

Jenner could have been giving Simmons feedback on his performance that night. The second-year player scored 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting with 11 assists. That’s the good. The bad is his somewhat confusing -2 plus-minus. The Sixers won, 133-122.

We all now want a sweet sprinter van now, no matter the cost.